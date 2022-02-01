BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.89 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

