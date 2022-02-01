Finminity 1-Day Volume Tops $273.00 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Finminity has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Finminity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a market capitalization of $156,183.78 and $273.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.85 or 0.07144131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.40 or 0.99933268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,302,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,837,542 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

