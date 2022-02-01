Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price at $16.00

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.
In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
