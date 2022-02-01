Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price at $16.00

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

