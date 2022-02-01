Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $411,272.01

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $411,272.01 and $40.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,438.31 or 1.00081441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00075885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00248713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00165306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00325841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,995,446 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.