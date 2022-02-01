ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,962.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $78,962.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.85 or 0.07144131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.40 or 0.99933268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

