iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00005084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $156.36 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044923 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00113436 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
