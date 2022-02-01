TheStreet Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to C+

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SLG opened at $72.52 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

