TheStreet Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to C+

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.
SLG opened at $72.52 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.