TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.91) to GBX 375 ($5.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 220 ($2.96) on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

