Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the company’s previous close.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

VIRX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

