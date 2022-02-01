Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the company’s previous close.
VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
VIRX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
