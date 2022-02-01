Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

