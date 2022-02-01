Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.36.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $555.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $364.59 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 833,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.