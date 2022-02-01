CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ CINC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

