Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 749,028 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 332,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 437,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 223,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

