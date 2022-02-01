GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Plans Dividend of $0.13

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of GRRB opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
