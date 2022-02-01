GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Plans Dividend of $0.13

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GRRB opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

