Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Fentura Financial has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Fentura Financial

Fentura Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The State Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and governmental entities. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

