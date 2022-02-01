Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
Fentura Financial has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.
