Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

