Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.

Shares of NG stock opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$12.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$280,511.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,584.71. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 784,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47. Insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock worth $3,297,795 over the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

