Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.
Shares of NG stock opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$12.58.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
