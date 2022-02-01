Costco Wholesale Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $13.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $505.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

