Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $792.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $755.64.

CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

