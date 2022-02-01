Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

