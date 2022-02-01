Brokers Offer Predictions for Homology Medicines, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

