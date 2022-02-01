OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON OTMP opened at GBX 106 ($1.43) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £78.82 million and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.