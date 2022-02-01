OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON OTMP opened at GBX 106 ($1.43) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £78.82 million and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.
About OnTheMarket
