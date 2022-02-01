Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

DUKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.86.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

