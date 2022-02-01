Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 186,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $86,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ryerson by 243.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

