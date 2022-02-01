Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,650 ($102.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.33 million and a PE ratio of 48.05. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($118.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,098.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Judges Scientific
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.