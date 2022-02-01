Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,650 ($102.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.33 million and a PE ratio of 48.05. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($118.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,098.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

