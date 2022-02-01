Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,240 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $317.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

