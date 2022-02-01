Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

