Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

