The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 50,016 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.93, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

