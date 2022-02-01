Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $155,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

