Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $2,099,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

