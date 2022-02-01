Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,544.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,448.14 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,685.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,821.57.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

