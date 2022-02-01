Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

