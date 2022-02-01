Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

