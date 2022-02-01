Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

