Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

