Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

