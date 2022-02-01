Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.6% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

