DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Stock Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 279,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 125,945 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 194.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,682 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPOA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

