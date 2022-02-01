Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 21,689 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

