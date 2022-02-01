LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,469,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,370 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,734,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAO opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

