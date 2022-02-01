Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BCO opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Brink's Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

