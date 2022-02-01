Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

