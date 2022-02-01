Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period.

FFC stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

