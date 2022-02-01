Berenberg Bank Increases Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 105

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.41) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

JSE stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.27) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.83. The company has a market capitalization of £439.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.29).

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £598,055.40 ($804,054.05).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.