Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $495,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

