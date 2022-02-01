T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

