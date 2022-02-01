Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,924 shares of company stock worth $56,531,131 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

