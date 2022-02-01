Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,295 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

