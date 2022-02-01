Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

